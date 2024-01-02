1,502 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 154.8% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,414,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $375,530,000 after purchasing an additional 859,301 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 263.7% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,098,000 after purchasing an additional 668,305 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 44.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,091,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,461,000 after purchasing an additional 640,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.11.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $311.90 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $314.14. The stock has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.74.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

