YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Motco acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

SUB opened at $105.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.89. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.50 and a 1-year high of $105.58.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

