YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $210.62 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $219.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.23 and its 200 day moving average is $186.70.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 58.61%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

