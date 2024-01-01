YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $217,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 87.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 63,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,711,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,866.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.57.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ROP opened at $545.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.64. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $551.91. The stock has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.99%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

