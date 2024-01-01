YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $65.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $49.54 and a 52 week high of $65.53.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

