YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,847,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $124.97 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $132.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.96. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.