YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 542.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
SLYG opened at $83.63 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $85.36. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.10.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
