YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 32 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056,108 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,946 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY opened at $582.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $585.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $541.57. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $629.97. The company has a market capitalization of $553.37 billion, a PE ratio of 105.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Argus upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 target price (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $583.24.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

