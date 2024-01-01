Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Position Lessened by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Workiva by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Workiva by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 32,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Workiva by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,353,000 after acquiring an additional 149,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 1,995 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $170,113.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,712.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $133,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 1,995 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $170,113.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,103 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,712.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,796 shares of company stock worth $704,370 in the last three months. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WK opened at $101.53 on Monday. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $79.20 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.67 and its 200-day moving average is $100.23.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.66). Workiva had a negative return on equity of 26,521.01% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $158.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.38.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

