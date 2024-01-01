Whitestone REIT (WSR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 11th

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of -400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT Stock Performance

WSR opened at $12.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $609.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $12.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WSR

About Whitestone REIT

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.