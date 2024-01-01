Whelan Financial Acquires 187 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Whelan Financial increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.3% of Whelan Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $721,384.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,567.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 687,984 shares of company stock valued at $230,205,156 over the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on META shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.37.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $353.96 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.74 and a 1-year high of $361.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $329.74 and its 200 day moving average is $311.11. The company has a market cap of $909.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

