Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $104.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.72 and a 52-week high of $104.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.20.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

