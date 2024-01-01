Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 1,473 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,611 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $237.22 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $188.93 and a one year high of $238.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

