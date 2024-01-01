Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires 782 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. owned 0.20% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFSE. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000.

DFSE opened at $31.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average of $30.33. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

