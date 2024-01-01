Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Reduced by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 2.4% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust raised its position in Waste Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 10.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 30.9% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Up 0.5 %

WM stock opened at $179.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $179.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.06.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WM

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.