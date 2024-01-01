Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 917.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,002 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,430 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 22,169 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 943,509 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $150,896,000 after acquiring an additional 17,720 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 461.3% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.9% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $157.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.83.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $1,582,306.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,801 shares in the company, valued at $236,629,044.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,437,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,825,903. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.