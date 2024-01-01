Wabash National Co. (WNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on January 25th

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd.

Wabash National has a payout ratio of 11.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wabash National to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Wabash National Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:WNC opened at $25.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.19. Wabash National had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 48.80%. The business had revenue of $632.83 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 163.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 22,609 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter worth approximately $3,702,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 958,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after buying an additional 33,179 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Wabash National by 14.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 98,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth $6,132,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

