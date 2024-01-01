Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 78.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,174 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 1,095.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the second quarter worth $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vontier by 29.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Vontier by 90.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 89,500.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $34.55 on Monday. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter. Vontier had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 67.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNT. TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

