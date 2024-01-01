Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd.

Village Super Market has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years.

Village Super Market Stock Performance

Shares of VLGEA stock opened at $26.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Village Super Market has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $536.35 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 12.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Village Super Market in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLGEA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Village Super Market in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 234.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 533.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 51.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 130,000.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

Featured Stories

