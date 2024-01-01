Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $484.00 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $310.00 and a fifty-two week high of $487.84. The company has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $440.42.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.