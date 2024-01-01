Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 24 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,531,000 after acquiring an additional 530,893 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,228,723,000 after acquiring an additional 261,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $950.08 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $767.27 and a 52-week high of $1,005.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $959.06 and a 200-day moving average of $943.73.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.35, for a total value of $959,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,018.13.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

