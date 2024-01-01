TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Sells 34 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $426.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $428.36. The company has a market cap of $399.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.02.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

