TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.1% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $232.64 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $234.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.68. The company has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

