TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 189.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $582.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $585.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $541.57. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $629.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.37 billion, a PE ratio of 105.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

