TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,288 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after purchasing an additional 143,962 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Salesforce by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,536,910,000 after purchasing an additional 332,375 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total value of $701,409.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,391,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total value of $1,567,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.00, for a total value of $701,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,391,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,106,297 shares of company stock valued at $266,540,341 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.9 %

Salesforce stock opened at $263.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $254.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.05, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.36 and a fifty-two week high of $268.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

