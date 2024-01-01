Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,111,842,000 after buying an additional 406,136,310 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after buying an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832,730 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,105,677,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30,904.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,124,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,975 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.4 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $530.79 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $483.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.24. The company has a market capitalization of $205.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.53.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

