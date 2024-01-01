The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.11.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.3 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $311.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.61 and its 200-day moving average is $267.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $314.14. The company has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

