The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Acquired by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 3,407.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In related news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 7,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $243,605.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,147.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 10,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,098.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 7,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $243,605.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,147.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $44.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.43. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.34 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 64.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Greenbrier Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

