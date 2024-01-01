Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,322 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,097 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $142.42 on Monday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The stock has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.88.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

