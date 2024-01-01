Switzer Dividend Growth Fund (ASX:SWTZ) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Switzer Dividend Growth Fund (ASX:SWTZ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 1st.

Switzer Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Switzer Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switzer Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.