Sweet Financial Partners LLC Sells 195 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,427.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 in the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Oracle Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $105.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.56 and a 200 day moving average of $113.22. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $80.76 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Oracle Profile



Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

