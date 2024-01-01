Sweet Financial Partners LLC Purchases 95 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $36,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 34.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $189.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $93.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.86 and a 12 month high of $202.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.64.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

