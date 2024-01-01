Sweet Financial Partners LLC Purchases 298 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $399.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $375.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.95. The company has a market cap of $112.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

