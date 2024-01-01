Sweet Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $43.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.22.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

