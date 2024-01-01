Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 97 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 15,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $224,000. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 17,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Borer Denton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. now owns 31,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International stock opened at $209.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $217.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

