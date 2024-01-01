Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 51 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,717 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $486.88 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $283.22 and a 1-year high of $500.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $457.42 and a 200 day moving average of $430.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,807 shares of company stock worth $60,351,164. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

