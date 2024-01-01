Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 455 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,381,000 after purchasing an additional 545,118,661 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after buying an additional 7,502,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,223,000 after buying an additional 5,180,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on C. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.62.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.2 %

Citigroup stock opened at $51.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $53.23. The stock has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

