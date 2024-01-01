Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 379 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Altria Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,615,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,025,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,982 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $40.34 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.89.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

