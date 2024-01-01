Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 106 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.71.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

TRV opened at $190.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.52.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

