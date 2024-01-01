Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DD. Citigroup reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Shares of DD opened at $76.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $78.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

