Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Raises Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Crown by 101.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Crown by 91.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $92.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.25. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $96.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Crown from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.42.

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $663,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,301,458.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

