Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,646,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,780,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,792,621,000 after purchasing an additional 265,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,613,646,000 after acquiring an additional 368,924 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,241,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,495,917,000 after acquiring an additional 480,421 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN opened at $288.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $289.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.96.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. SVB Leerink raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

