Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.56 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in CME Group by 99,192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 548,857,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,434,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,062,796,000 after buying an additional 409,290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CME Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,950,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,461,000 after buying an additional 555,878 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in CME Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,995,000 after buying an additional 951,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,259,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,679,000 after buying an additional 173,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CME opened at $210.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $223.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.04.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,124.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

