Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 103,384.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,450,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,814,294,000 after acquiring an additional 31,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,118,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,807,000 after acquiring an additional 85,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67,971 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $805.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $780.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $771.48. The stock has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $648.23 and a 52 week high of $824.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EQIX

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,431,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,494 shares of company stock worth $5,654,822. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.