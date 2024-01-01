Strive 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:STXV) Short Interest Update

Strive 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:STXV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the November 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Strive 1000 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of Strive 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $26.66 on Monday. Strive 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $26.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27.
Strive 1000 Value ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Strive 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Strive 1000 Value ETF
The Strive 1000 Value ETF (STXV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US 1000 Value index. The fund tracks the total return performance of an index composed of US-listed large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit value characteristics. The index selects securities based on fundamental factors and weights them according to free-float market cap.
See Also
