Strive 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:STXV) Short Interest Update

Strive 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:STXV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the November 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Strive 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Strive 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $26.66 on Monday. Strive 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $26.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27.

Get Strive 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Strive 1000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Strive 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Strive 1000 Value ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Strive 1000 Value ETF stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strive 1000 Value ETF ( NASDAQ:STXV Free Report ) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 17.98% of Strive 1000 Value ETF worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

The Strive 1000 Value ETF (STXV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US 1000 Value index. The fund tracks the total return performance of an index composed of US-listed large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit value characteristics. The index selects securities based on fundamental factors and weights them according to free-float market cap.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strive 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strive 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.