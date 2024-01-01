Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF (NASDAQ:STXD) Short Interest Up 32.8% in December

Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF (NASDAQ:STXD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the November 30th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF (NASDAQ:STXD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of STXD stock opened at $28.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.35. Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $24.68 and a one year high of $28.97.

Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

The Strive 1000 Dividend Growth ETF (STXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US 1000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large-cap growth companies in the US that have displayed positive dividend growth greater than that of the Bloomberg US 1000 Growth Index for at least 5 consecutive years.

