Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 80,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Stran & Company, Inc. Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SWAG opened at $1.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.30. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter. Stran & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Company, Inc. Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWAG. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth about $604,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $3,719,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. by 10.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,154,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,543,000 after buying an additional 110,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

