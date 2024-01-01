StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Short Interest Update

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,700 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 221,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Insider Activity at StoneX Group

In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,262.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other StoneX Group news, insider Mark Lowry Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $336,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,946.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,262.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,553 shares of company stock worth $1,269,921 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneX Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in StoneX Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 196,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,077,000 after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $795,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 36.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,283,000 after buying an additional 55,834 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in StoneX Group by 28.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $73.83 on Monday. StoneX Group has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.76. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.10 million. Research analysts predict that StoneX Group will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.