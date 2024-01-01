Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH) Short Interest Update

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the November 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Steakholder Foods Price Performance

Shares of Steakholder Foods stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. Steakholder Foods has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76.

Institutional Trading of Steakholder Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Steakholder Foods during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Steakholder Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Steakholder Foods during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Steakholder Foods during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Steakholder Foods Company Profile

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

Featured Stories

