Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) Short Interest Update

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the November 30th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 898,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Starbox Group Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of STBX opened at $0.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. Starbox Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbox Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbox Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbox Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbox Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbox Group during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Starbox Group by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Starbox Group Company Profile

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides cash rebate and digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants.

